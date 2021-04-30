Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 347,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,792,500. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

