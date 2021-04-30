Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up about 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in NVR by 27.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR traded down $40.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4,983.00. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,950. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,660.00 and a one year high of $5,107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,747.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,393.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

