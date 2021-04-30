Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $632,000 Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,958 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after buying an additional 2,272,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,854 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 395,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 745,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,752 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

