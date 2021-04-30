Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,076 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 127,450 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 396,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 2,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.41. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $71,004.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

