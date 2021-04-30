mStable USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.32 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.32 million and $224,813.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001836 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.20 or 0.99963417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00207219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000908 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003004 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

