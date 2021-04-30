MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €180.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €180.00 ($211.76) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €188.20 ($221.41).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €200.10 ($235.41) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €200.79 and a 200-day moving average of €196.04. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1 year high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

