Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS.

NYSE:MUSA traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.87. 355,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average is $130.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

