MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 483,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $81.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,283. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in MYR Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

