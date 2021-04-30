Namecoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,159.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $30.95 million and approximately $16,159.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $932.28 or 0.01702135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.47 or 0.00532158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001575 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

