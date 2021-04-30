Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.19. 57,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 240,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22.

Nano One Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

