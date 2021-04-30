Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nano-X Imaging currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NNOX opened at $33.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

