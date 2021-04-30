Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 3.9%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.11 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 16,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,412,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nano-X Imaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,922,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $11,131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $8,765,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $8,342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 171,252 shares during the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.