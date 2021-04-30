Nanotech Security (NTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.71 million for the quarter.

NTS traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.57. 6,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,780. The firm has a market cap of C$39.56 million and a P/E ratio of -23.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Nanotech Security has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$0.74.

About Nanotech Security

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

