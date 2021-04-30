National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Up 82.3% in April

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the March 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS NABZY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

