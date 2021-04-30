National Bank Financial Comments on Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$61.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.77 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

