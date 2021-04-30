National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating for Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$55.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TCS opened at C$44.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$645.72 million and a P/E ratio of 115.35. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$20.51 and a 12 month high of C$66.58.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.31%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

