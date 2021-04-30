National Bank Financial Weighs in on Tecsys Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tecsys in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

TCS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Tecsys stock opened at C$44.64 on Wednesday. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$20.51 and a 52-week high of C$66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.13. The firm has a market cap of C$645.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.35.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$31.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.49 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is currently 63.31%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

