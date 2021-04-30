National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives GBX 326.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 326.67 ($4.27).

Several research firms have issued reports on NEX. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other National Express Group news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

NEX stock opened at GBX 297.80 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 313.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -5.11. National Express Group has a 1-year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

