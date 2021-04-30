National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NFG traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $49.98. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

