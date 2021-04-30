National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NATI. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

