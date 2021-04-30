Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Down 38.5% in April

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,100 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NTCO stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $17.50. 8,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Natura &Co by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

