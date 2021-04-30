Neblio (NEBL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.22 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $56.99 million and $3.22 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00005973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,810,398 coins and its circulating supply is 17,418,796 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

