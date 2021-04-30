Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target to $26.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ CARA traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.06. 108,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,533. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $653.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. The business had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,944.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

