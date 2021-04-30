Nelson Munpun Wong Sells 5,000 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

