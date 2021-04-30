Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €58.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.15 ($74.29).

Shares of NEM traded up €0.90 ($1.06) on Thursday, reaching €60.90 ($71.65). 526,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.81. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

