Nemetschek’s (NEMTF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NEMTF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nemetschek stock remained flat at $$71.85 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $73.27.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

