Nestlé’s (NSRGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $103.18 and a 52 week high of $122.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

