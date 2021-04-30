Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) & Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Critical Comparison

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Net Element has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Net Element and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Element -10.82% -186.39% -26.33% Upwork -8.42% -10.95% -6.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Net Element and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A Upwork 0 1 6 0 2.86

Upwork has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.79%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Net Element.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Net Element shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Net Element and Upwork’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Element $65.00 million 0.91 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Upwork $300.56 million 19.57 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -311.27

Net Element has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork.

Summary

Upwork beats Net Element on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc., a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools. It provides integrated payment acceptance solutions, value-added POS, and business process management services under the Unified Payments name; transactional services, mobile payment transactions, online payment transactions, and other payment technologies under the PayOnline name; and Pay-Travel, an integrated payment processing solutions to the travel industry. The company's products and services also include Aptito POS Platform, an integrated POS platform for the hospitality, retail, service, and on the go industries; Restoactive, a POS and restaurant management platform; Unified m-POS, a mobile POS application to accept payments; Zero Pay, a zero-fee payment acceptance program for small business merchants (SMB); Netevia, a multi-channel payments and merchant management platform; and Netevia Mastercard, a payment processing platform for SMB. Net Element, Inc. offers its products and services through retail and mobile merchants, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

