NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NetEase by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after buying an additional 489,769 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 401.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

Shares of NTES traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,229. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.88. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

