NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Director Buys $25,000.00 in Stock

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Director Eric I. Richman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NBSE opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $145.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.41.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,174,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeuBase Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

