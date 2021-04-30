Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

NBIX opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average of $100.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,726 shares of company stock worth $2,416,970. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

