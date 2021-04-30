Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $116.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $119.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Shares of NBIX opened at $95.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $276,495.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,601,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

