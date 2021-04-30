Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00096830 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 76.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.