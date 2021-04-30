New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $460.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

