New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Sells 2,900 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.1% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

