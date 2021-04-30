New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Sells 300 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 145,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,721,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $184.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.73 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.