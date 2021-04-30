New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Takes $203,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.