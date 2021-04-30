New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 379,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

