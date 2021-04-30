New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.56 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $14,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,994,000 after acquiring an additional 282,365 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $39,585,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $272.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $272.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

