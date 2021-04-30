New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.86 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,450 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $17,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

