New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,455 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $104,584,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after acquiring an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of UDR by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after acquiring an additional 873,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $21,090,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.