New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Graco worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $121,178,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Graco by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 527,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $23,803,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 448.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 226,879 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

