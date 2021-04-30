Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Newmont has raised its dividend by 316.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

