Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

NEXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of NEXA opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

