NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.290-2.290 EPS.

NYSE NXRT traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. 291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,262. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

