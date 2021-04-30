NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.290-2.290 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.22. 1,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,262. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

