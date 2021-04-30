NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 432 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 77.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after buying an additional 2,311,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $10,556,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avantor by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

