NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $48,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $57.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21.

