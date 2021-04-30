NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 54 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $267.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $153.72 and a fifty-two week high of $269.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

