NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the March 31st total of 347,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NGAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,787. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08. NextGen Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,988,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

